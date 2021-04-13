Joplin’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue their small jump

Medical workers tend to a patient affected with the COVID-19 in the Amiens Picardie hospital Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Amiens, north of Paris. European countries scrambled Monday, April 5 to tamp down a surge in COVID-19 cases and ramp up vaccinations, hoping to spare hospitals from becoming overwhelmed by the pandemic’s latest deadly wave of infections. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Joplin’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continued their small jump this week at Joplin hospitals, comprising of Freeman, Mercy, and Landmark. As of Monday, April 12, there is a 20-hospitalization occupancy of COVID-19 patients in Joplin’s hospitals. This is three more than the occupancy number from last week on Tuesday, April 6.

This number reflects the number of patients currently being treated with COVID-19 at the three previously mentioned hospitals. The 20-hospital occupancy includes residents outside Joplin city limits. As of April 12, there are six Joplin residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is the same number from Tuesday, April 6.

According to the Joplin COVID-19 Dashboard, last updated Monday, April 12 at 10 p.m., there have been a total of 6,011 cases of the Coronavirus in the city. Joplin has 26 active cases, an increase of six from 20 cases two weeks ago. There are 5,855 inactive cases in the city and 130 deaths, which is the same number as a week ago. There have been 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the last day, 33 cases in the last seven days, and 60 cases in the last 14 days.

The dashboard’s graph shows the low number of cases in Joplin is staying slightly consistent, but with a slight daily increase lately. Residents in the age group 20 to 29 continue to have the highest number of Coronavirus cases in Joplin, with 1,279 cases—three more cases than last week. Those in the age group 30 to 39 are second highest, with 879 cases—three more than last week. And those under 20 are close behind, with 852 cases—eight more than last week.

The city is still in Phase 2—Step 4 of the Joplin Plan for Response and Recovery. Joplin has opened vaccine availability to all adults who are Missouri residents, meaning individuals who fall under both Phase 2 and Phase 3 are now eligible.

In regard to vaccine clinics, the city is continuing to offer clinics to its residents. Check the City of Joplin’s website for information on future vaccine clinics.

For more information regarding Missouri’s vaccination plan, visit their COVID-19 website, which also provides a map of current and future vaccinators within the state.