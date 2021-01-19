Joplin’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers waver

Mexican medical doctor Estrella Gonzalez, 37, poses as she starts her shift at the Fray Junipero Serra General Hospital in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 29, 2020. – Estrella Gonzalez works night shifts at the Emergency Room unit in two hospitals in Tijuana. Even though those are not COVID-19 hospitals, she treats every patient as a potential virus carrier. Her worst concern is to bring the new coronavirus home and infect her 75-year-old mother. (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

The COVID-19 hospitalization numbers wavered over the last week at Joplin hospitals, comprising of Freeman, Mercy, and Landmark. As of Monday, January 18, there is a 99-hospitalization occupancy of COVID-19 patients in Joplin’s hospitals. This is five more than the occupancy number from last week on Tuesday, January 12.

This number reflects the number of patients currently being treated with COVID-19 at the three previously mentioned hospitals. The 99-hospital occupancy includes residents outside Joplin city limits. As of January 18, there are 23 Joplin residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is six less than the number from Tuesday last week.

Joplin’s COVID-19 Dashboard, last updated Monday, January 18 at 10 p.m., there has been a total of 5,229 cases of the Coronavirus in the city. Joplin currently has 192 active cases of COVID-19, 4,932 inactive cases, and 105 deaths. There have been zero new cases in the last day, 168 cases in the last seven days, and 458 cases in the last 14 days.

Those ages 20 to 29 are in the age group with the most COVID-19 cases in Joplin, with 1,104 cases. Age group of those 30-39 have the second-highest number—with 745 cases—and those under 20 are close behind, with 743 cases in Joplin.

Joplin is currently in Phase 1B—Tier 1 and Phase 1B—Tier 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. As of Monday, January 18, vaccinations opened up for those in Phase 1B—Tier 2. Missouri residents who fall into these two tiers of Phase 1B, along with those who fall into the previous phase who have yet to receive their vaccine, are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Phase 1B—Tier 1 includes first responders, emergency services, and public health infrastructure; this group breaks down to non-patient facing public health infrastructure, first responders, emergency management and public works, and the emergency services sector. Phase 1B—Tier 2 includes high-risk individuals; this group breaks down to anyone age 65 and older, and any adult who is at an increased risk of severe illness.

Following vaccine phases include Phase 1B—Tier 3, Phase 2, then Phase 3. Vaccine distribution will advance in line with vaccine availability. The state of Missouri ensures that the COVID-19 vaccine will be free to all Missouri residents, including those without health insurance.