Joplin Youth Basketball Association cancels remainder of season

JOPLIN, Mo. — The covid-19 pandemic has affected yet another sport in the Four States.

Officials with the Joplin Youth Basketball Association have decided to cancel the remainder of their season. Luke Cole is the President of that organization and says the decision came after a recent board meeting. Even though kids don’t generally get very sick from the coronavirus, he says that isn’t always the case with players parents and grandparents. But he says that’s not the only reason to shut down just past the halfway point in the season.

Luke Cole, President, Joplin Youth Basketball, said, “You know, it was becoming very difficult to make sure that every team had a coach to coach them, we had referees that did not want to work anymore because of the chance of that, and again, with it being a completely volunteer run organization, we rely on volunteers to do concession stand and gate and everything.”

Cole says teams were able to play some of their games and even get their team pictures taken before the shut down went into place. He says he hopes JYBA will have a free camp this Summer so kids will be able to get more work in on their game.