Joplin sees drop in number of new COVID-19 cases

JOPLIN, Mo. — The number of new cases of the coronavirus in one Four State city is dropping. But that doesn’t mean the virus is on it’s way out just yet.

At a press briefing Monday, Joplin Assistant City Manager Dan Pekarek, speaking on behalf of the health department, says the city is down to just under 21 new cases a day, compared to the average of 55 just a couple of months ago. But he encourages residents to still get the covid-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

“Once the vaccine gets to Southwest Missouri in large numbers, Dan Pekarek says there could be as many at 35 different places to go in the Joplin/Webb City area to go to get one.”

Dan Pekarek, Assistant City Manager, said, “I logged on to the state website this morning just to check what the latest was, I counted 35 sites that were in the immediate Joplin, Webb City, kind of Carl Junction area, I assume that number will continue to increase, it has been increasing a little bit over the last, each day over the last couple of weeks as sites get themselves enrolled in anticipation of receiving the vaccine.”

Mayor Ryan Stanley, Joplin City Council, said, “We are absolutely in the process of winning this and and and defeating this virus.”

“I think there will be a blend of those 35 plus a public clinic every so often kind of built into that equation, I think you’ll see kind of a blend of that going on just depending upon the vaccine availability and the need that we’re seeing in the community.

“I am a strong proponent of the vaccine, I will be getting it when it is my turn to get it, not any sooner than that but certainly would encourage everybody to if they’re comfortable to partner with us on that.”

If you’d like to see the list of vaccinators throughout Southwest Missouri, follow the link below.

https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/map/Approved-Vaccinators.pdf