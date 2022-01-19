Joplin Schools return to deep cleaning amidst local COVID-19 spike

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District is highlighting sanitization measures as a continued priority for a health campus environment.

School district leaders say they have returned to disinfecting all hard surfaces in every building every night. Last fall, they had reduced those measures to every other night.

The nightly deep clean uses the same disinfectant and methods as protocols to keep busses clean. Plus high touch areas on campus are cleaned frequently during the day.

“Have an EPA List N registered disinfectant that’s made for killing COVID. And we are sending our staff during the day as they have time and opportunity to spray those areas such as hand rails, elevator buttons, drinking fountains, door knobs,” said David Pettit, Joplin Schools Facilities Director

Teachers also have the option of requesting cleaning materials to keep in class to add their own cleaning routines during the day.