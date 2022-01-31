JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin classrooms are benefitting from millions and millions of dollars in federal funding, everything from building better teachers to an education tailor-made for the individual student.

It is very specific to each student, helping them grow at their own pace. Individual lessons mixed in with classwide instruction.

“They’re so in-tune. They know stuff I don’t, which makes me go home and read up and research more on NASA to make sure I’m not telling them the wrong information,” said Michelle Friskey, Joplin Teacher.

These 6th graders will benefit from a new program called “Exact Path,” customizing instruction to their learning needs.

A boost that’s even more helpful since the pandemic turned the school calendar upside down.

“Last year was different than this year. This year will be different than next year.”

Federal COVID funding is helping to pay for Exact Path, also for new projects focused on building literacy for some of the districts youngest students.

The second round of K-12 covid funding, called ESSER, brought Joplin schools about $8,000,000. The upcoming round three could more than double that.

It’s not the only federal help Joplin Schools are getting. A federal teacher retention grant is helping with offering teachers up to $2,000 in extra pay to earn micro-credentials online.

“Yeah, so one of the courses is what we’re calling the District Successful Six and really digging into curriculum and instruction. So learning intention, success criteria, really talking about those objectives. What do they look like with their kids? How do we know that they’re learning them and that they’re getting there?” said Sarah Mwangi, Joplin Schools Assistant Superintendent.

Also, advanced training on educational tools available through district software. It’s a new idea that could continue into the future.

“So the board knows we’re looking to come back to them towards the end of this school year, reflect on how this round went, and potentially look at another round for next school year,”

As far as the federal COVID funding, it’s potentially up to $19,000,000 for this new round.

Plans are still developing to find the best way to use those funds.