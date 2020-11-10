Joplin over 300 active covid-19 cases, city not considering mask mandate

JOPLIN, Mo. — As Joplin’s covid-19 cases continue to increase–a conversation about masks starts.

Joplin’s Mayor says it’s not something they are actively pursuing. But the question was asked because Joplin has more than 300 active covid-19 cases right now.

If they did want to look into another mask mandate it would be with county and regional support. This time, it would be a united approach with Jasper County and Newton County but it wouldn’t stop there.

They’d also work with surrounding communities like Webb City, Carl Junction, and Neosho.

Mayor Ryan Stanley, City of Joplin, said, “If we are moving forward with any kind of conversation we’d do it with a regional approach so that would include all the major population centers in Jasper and Newton Counties and the County leadership.”

As far as people wearing masks around town–Mayor Stanley says he’s sometimes frustrated when he walks into a store and people aren’t wearing them–but other times he’s encouraged.

He thinks it has a lot to do with where people are going or what time of day it is. The Mayor continues to encourage all residents to wear a mask.