Joplin Mayor out of quarantine after covid-19 exposure

JOPLIN, Mo. — As Joplin’s Mayor is out of quarantine from a covid-19 exposure–he says cases continue to remain steady–but high.

Residents in the city of Joplin with covid-19 are all dealing with no symptoms to severe symptoms.

There are 175 active cases of covid-19 in Joplin city limits right now. 69 people are in the city’s hospitals but only 24 are Joplin residents.

Joplin’s positivity rate–meaning of the tests done, the amount that come back positive remains above the state average at 15%. The states average is almost 9.5%.

Joplin is averaging 20 cases a day–which is actually down from the peak in September at 29 cases a day. But health officials say it’s important to note–just because someone you know had mild or even no symptoms, it doesn’t mean it won’t be worse for you if you were to catch it.

Ryan Talken, Director, Joplin Health Department, said, “This is a virus that needs to be taken seriously, just regardless of how it effected your next door neighbor or the person down the road.”

The hospitals are dealing with more covid patients in their buildings–but they say they can manage them. The health department says they’re also keeping up with their case investigations and there should be no delays.