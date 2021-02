JOPLIN, Mo. — The mask ordinance put in place by the Joplin City Council late last year is set to expire at the end of February.

The mandate came into effect on November 19th last year after a vote of six in favor and three against.

Multiple local area health organizations urged local officials, and Mayor Ryan Stanley to consider a mandate last year in order to reduce transmission of COVID-19.

You can view the city of Joplin’s full release here.