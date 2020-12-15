Joplin hospitals see great drop in COVID-19 occupancy

Hospitalization numbers at Joplin hospitals, comprising of Freeman, Mercy, and Landmark, dropped greatly over the last week. As of Monday, December 14, there is an 84-hospitalization occupancy of COVID-19 patients in Joplin’s hospitals. This is 22 less than the occupancy number from last week on Sunday, December 6.

This number reflects the number of patients currently being treated with COVID-19 at the three previously mentioned hospitals. The 84-hospital occupancy includes residents outside Joplin city limits. As of December 14, there are 16 Joplin residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is four less from Sunday last week.

According to the City of Joplin’s COVID-19 Dashboard, last updated Monday, December 14 at 10 p.m., so far there have been 4,107 total cases of COVID-19. Additionally, to date the city has 255 active cases, 3,776 inactive cases, and 76 deaths due to the Coronavirus. The dashboard reports that there have been 26 cases in the last day; 223 cases in the last seven days; and 500 cases in the last 14 days. The age group in Joplin with the greatest number of COVID-19 cases are those age 20 to 29, with 873 cases. The age group with the second greatest number of cases in the city are those age 20 and under, with 594 cases.

The City of Joplin still has a face covering/mask ordinance in affect, which has been in effect for just short of one month. The ordinance will last until February 28, 2021. Everyone age six and older are required to wear a mask or face covering while in Joplin if in a public facility or business, using public transportation, or outside when social distancing is not possible. The City of Joplin defines a face covering “as a cloth face covering that covers the nose and mouth or a full-face shield.”