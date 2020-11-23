Joplin hospitalization numbers drop

Medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear protective equipment in a unit dedicated to treatment of the coronavirus at UW Health in Madison, Wis. Conditions inside the nation’s hospitals are deteriorating by the day as the coronavirus rages through the country at an unrelenting pace. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

Hospitalization numbers at Joplin hospitals, comprising of Freeman, Mercy, and Landmark, dropped over the last week. As of Monday, November 23, there is a 94 hospitalization occupancy of COVID-19 patients in Joplin’s hospitals.

This number reflects the number of patients currently being treated with COVID-19 at the three previously mentioned hospitals. The 94 hospital occupancy includes residents outside Joplin city limits. As of November 23, there are 13 Joplin residents hospitalized due to COVID-19.

After the Joplin City Council special meeting Thursday, November 19 in which a mask mandate ordinance was passed, Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley spoke on how the mandate may affect hospitalization numbers. Stanley said he hopes that the mask mandate will help lower the case loads and hospitalizations in the community.

According to the City of Joplin’s COVID-19 Dashboard, last updated November 22 at 10 p.m., Joplin has had 3,317 COVID-19 cases. Currently, Joplin has 336 active cases, 2,921 inactive, and 60 deaths. In the last day Joplin gained 23 new cases; 317 new cases in the last seven days; and 673 new cases in the last 14 days. The age group that has shown to have the most cases in Joplin are those ages 20 to 29, with 722 cases. The next highest age group are those age 20 and under, with 484 cases.