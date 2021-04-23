Joplin Health dept. offers vaccination clinic for walk-in traffic as well as by appointment

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin Health Department will offer an opportunity to receive a Covid vaccination on Tuesday, April 27. Health Department staff will offer first-dose Moderna vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to 18-year old adults and over. Identification will be required. Everyone 18 and over is now eligible to receive this vaccine according to Missouri’s Covid-19 Vaccination Plan. These appointments will be on the campus of Missouri Southern State University.

Health Department staff are encouraging those needing a vaccination to take advantage of this clinic. Appointments are encouraged; however, the Clinic is also open to walk-in traffic while vaccine supplies last.

“People have busy schedules and sometimes life is unpredictable,” said Joplin Health Director Ryan Talken. “We understand that and want to make the vaccine available to those who sometimes don’t know their schedules in advance. The Clinic is open in the morning through early afternoon to help accommodate those seeking a proactive approach but have not been able to set a specific time.”

This walk-up indoor vaccination clinic will be held on the Missouri Southern State University campus in the FEMA storm shelter. The address is 1012 N. International Avenue, Joplin, MO 64801. It is located behind the Criminal Justice center and drivers should enter from Newman Road onto the Criminal Justice lot and take the road east of the building to the storm shelter’s parking lot behind the justice center and west of the shelter facility.

For citizens wanting to make an appointment, health officials encourage them to utilize the COVID-19 Vaccine Navigator option that the State of Missouri developed. Individuals can go to covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/ or they can call the Southwest Missouri Regional COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211 to register for a vaccination. Once an individual schedules an appointment, they will receive a confirmation email with more details about their appointment.

All Missourian adults became eligible on April 9.