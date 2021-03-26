Joplin Health dept. offers vaccination clinic as Phase 2 opens for Missourians

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin Health Department will offer an opportunity to receive the COVID vaccination on Tuesday, March 30. Health Department staff will offer 200 first-dose Moderna vaccines from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to those adults eligible according to Missouri’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. These appointments will be on the campus of Missouri Southern State University. ALL individuals MUST have an appointment to receive a vaccine.

This clinic is open to individuals 18 years old and above who are in the Phase 1 category and the newly opened Phase 2 category. Phase 2 includes adults who are in the following sectors:

Chemical Sector

Commercial Facilities Sector

Critical Manufacturing Sector

Defense Industrial Base Sector

Financial Services Sector

Food & Agriculture Sector 2

Government

Higher Education

Disproportionately Affected

Homeless

All Missourian adults become eligible on April 9. For details of the Priority Phases, visit the State’s website at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/.

To schedule an appointment for this indoor vaccine clinic, go to the scheduling tool found on the City’s website at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus . For those without computer access, please call 417-623-4973.

This walk-up indoor vaccination clinic will be held on the Missouri Southern State University campus in the FEMA storm shelter. The address is 1012 N. International Avenue, Joplin, MO 64801. Parking for the clinic will be in the parking lot to the west of the building and can be accessed by entering the Criminal Justice parking lot from Newman Road.

Once an individual schedules an appointment, they will receive a confirmation email with more details about their appointment.

“This clinic will be a good vaccine opportunity to those who are in this newly opened Phase 2 category,” said Ryan Talken, Director of the Joplin Health Department. “If citizens do not get an appointment at this clinic, we encourage them to keep watching for future clinics. We will host these as we receive vaccine supply. Citizens can also check with their pharmacy and other health providers for available vaccination opportunities.”

Because of the limited inventory, clinics may not be offered in a pattern, but when supply and resources are available. The City will announce the dates and hours through the local news media and City website. Citizens can sign up to receive City news releases to get notifications about future clinics by using the Notify Me feature of the City’s website at https://www.joplinmo.org/list.aspx . Select the News Flash option and then City News category. When entering their contact information, they can choose to receive a text or an email when a news release is posted on the City’s website.

Talken reminds the public that only those people who have an appointment for the clinic will receive the vaccine. Individuals who come to Missouri Southern State University and do not have an appointment will be turned away.