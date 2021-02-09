Joplin Health Department to host small covid-19 vaccination clinic

Joplin Health Department is offering 80 doses of the covid-19 vaccine in the coming days. See the full press release below.

“The City of Joplin Health Department will offer an opportunity to receive the Covid vaccination to approximately 80 people in upcoming days. Health Department staff will offer appointments at the Joplin Health Department, 321 East 4th Street. ALL individuals MUST have an appointment to receive a vaccine.

This clinic is open to those individuals who are in the Priority Phases of Phase 1A and Phase 1B – Tier 1 and Phase 1B – Tier 2. Phase 1A includes patient-facing healthcare workers and Phase 1B includes public safety workers and remaining health care workers who don’t interact with patients and weren’t previously able to get the vaccine. Tier 2 of Phase 1B offers vaccine to people age 65 and older and those with illnesses that put them at higher risk of getting seriously sick from COVID-19. Those conditions include cancer, intellectual or developmental disabilities, pregnancy, kidney disease, diabetes and heart conditions. Individuals in these groups should contact their local pharmacy or health care provider to access the vaccine. For details of these phases, visit https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/ .

On Wednesday, February 10, the City will open the scheduling phone line and online tool at 10 a.m. It will be open until the spots are filled. Citizens can register for this indoor vaccine clinic by going to the scheduling tool found on the City’s website at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus . For those without computer access, please call 417-623-4973. We anticipate high call volume, so please be patient or use the online scheduling system.

Once an individual schedules an appointment, they will receive a confirmation email with instructions for their appointment, including where to park at the Health Department.

“We are pleased to offer these vaccines,” said Ryan Talken, Director of the Joplin Health Department. “Although this is a small quantity, we appreciate the public being patient as vaccine supply is shipped to us. We encourage citizens to also check with their pharmacy and other health providers for available vaccination opportunities.”

Because of the limited inventory, clinics may not be offered in a pattern, but when supply and resources are available. The City will announce the dates and hours through the local news media and City website. Citizens can sign up to receive City news releases to get notifications about future clinics by using the Notify Me feature of the City’s website at https://www.joplinmo.org/list.aspx . Select the News Flash option and then City News category. When entering their contact information, they can choose to receive a text or an email when a news release is posted on the City’s website.

Talken reminds the public that only those people who have an appointment for the clinic will receive the vaccine at the Health Department. Individuals who come to their offices and do not have an appointment will be turned away.

