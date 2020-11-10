Joplin Health Department sees contact tracing backlog

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is facing a serious backlog of covid-19 positive cases–causing delays in contact tracing.

The city of Joplin Health Department is warning patients to expect delays when waiting for contact tracing details.

It’s all because of an increase of positive cases. They’re dealing with limited trained staff and hours in the day.

Because of the high amount of positive cases–they don’t have enough people to investigate quickly. They’re working them all as fast as they can.

The city of Joplin isn’t alone with the issue–they say other health departments in the area are also dealing with the same problem. Until you receive a call with your results and you know you’re infected, the health department asks that you isolate in your home.