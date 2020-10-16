Joplin Health Department reports deaths resulting from COVID-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Health Department is reporting the deaths of three Joplin residents.

Coronavirus was a significant condition contributing to these deaths. This includes a 68-year-old male and a 72-year-old female. The third person was a 68-year-old female who was a resident of a long-term care facility. This announcement brings the total count to 31 deaths in Joplin.

The reporting of Covid-19 related deaths from the City may be delayed due to the time it takes to acquire confirmation that the death meets the vital record case definition and lists Covid-19 as a contributing factor. City statistics are listed on the Joplin Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard found at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus. It is updated by noon Monday through Friday.

As Joplin Health Department continues to work with residents in our community, they remind everyone of the importance in taking self-care actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These include:

If going out in public where social distancing is not possible, wearing a face covering is strongly recommended.

If attending a social gathering outdoors, be sure to practice social distancing of 6 feet or more between you and others. If not able to social distance, wearing a face covering is strongly recommended.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. If you think, you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for medical advice before showing up.

While COVID-19 is spread from person to person, more than 80% of the patients who develop it will only become mildly ill. The concern is for patients with underlying medical conditions and the elderly, who are more likely to need hospital-level supportive care.

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

This list, taken from the Centers for Disease Control website, does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as they learn more about COVID-19.

Individuals experiencing symptoms should contact their medical provider before traveling to their office. The public is reminded that a drive-through test site, supported by eTrueNorth and Walmart, is also a possible testing site for persons with these symptoms. Anyone seeking a test should go to www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to be screened and, if approved, schedule a time to visit the drive-through testing site. The number for the screening call center is 800-635-8611. Freeman Health System also offers a drive through test site. For more information call 417-347-6444.

Information about the City’s response and recovery related to COVID-19, as well as related announcements, can be found at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus. For more details about coronavirus, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/ .

Links: City of Joplin Website – COVID-19 Info