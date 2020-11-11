Joplin Health Department Announces 6 COVID Related Deaths

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Health Department is reporting the deaths of 6 Joplin residents with coronavirus being a significant condition contributing to these deaths.

This report includes 5 residents from long-term care facilities and included two males, ages 90 and 94; and three females, ages 73, 96 and 98. The sixth resident is a 90-year-old male. This announcement brings the total count to 48 deaths in Joplin.

City statistics are listed on the COVID-19 dashboard at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus . The dashboard is a collaborative project of the Joplin Health Department and University of Missouri Extension Office’s “All Things Missouri”.

The reporting of Covid-19 related deaths from the City may be delayed due to the time it takes to acquire confirmation that the death meets the vital record case definition and lists Covid-19 as a contributing factor.

As Joplin Health Department continues to work with residents in our community, they remind everyone of the importance in taking self-care actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These include:

Wearing a face covering in public places is strongly recommended.

Practice social distancing of 6 feet or more between you and others.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. An alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol can be used if soap and water are not available.

Get a flu shot.

Stay home if you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces in homes, offices and other workplaces by using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. If you think, you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for medical advice before showing up. While COVID-19 is spread from person to person, more than 80% of the patients who develop it will only become mildly ill. The concern is for patients with underlying medical conditions and the elderly, who are more likely to need hospital-level supportive care.

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

This list, taken from the Centers for Disease Control website, does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as they learn more about COVID-19. The public is reminded if experiencing symptoms, they should contact their medical provider before traveling to their office.

Walmart recently announced that they will have testing available in the drive-thru pharmacies at the Neighborhood Markets located in Joplin at 1600 East 7th Street; 2446 S Maiden Lane; and 25145 DeMott Drive in the Airport Drive area. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment with Quest for this test, please go to http://www.myquestcovidtest.com/ . Freeman Health System also offers a drive through test site. For more information call 417-347-6444.

Information about the City’s response and recovery related to COVID-19, as well as related announcements, can be found at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus. For more details about coronavirus, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/ .