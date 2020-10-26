Joplin gets upgraded covid-19 dashboard

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin gets an upgraded look at coronavirus trends. The city just announced its new covid-19 dashboard that debuted earlier Monday.

The program was created by the University of Missouri Extension and helps break down the city’s coronavirus statistics. In addition to the active cases, the dashboard also displays probable cases of coronavirus patients.

Ryan Talken, Health Director, said, “Probables and our confirms will still continue in our stats columns will still continue to be separated in the stats column but they will be combined in our graphs and our charts.”

As apart of MU’s All Things Missouri initiative, dashboards for 10 different counties and cities are being created for health departments, free of charge.