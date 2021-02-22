Joplin covid-19 case numbers trending downward

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin city leaders say the city — and state of Missouri, as a whole — are starting to trend in the right direction when it comes to covid-19 numbers.

Health Director Ryan Talken says since the pandemic started, the amount of hospitalization numbers and positive cases are looking much better.

Ryan Talken – Health Director, said, “Our peak occurred about mid November with about 50 cases per day”

Now three months later the amount of cases is trending downhill.

“Our seven day case averages, we’re sitting right at around seven cases per day within Joplin city limits, and that trend line is continuing to trend in a downward motion.”

Not only is the city doing well, but its in the same ball park as the state as a whole.

“The Joplin positivity rate right now, we’re at about 7%. Just for comparison purposes, the state-wide average on that is at about 6.7%, so we’re right there in the same with the state wide average.”

According to Talken, the community is doing well in hospital numbers, also.

“Our hospitalizations right now are at 33, the Joplin hospitals, six of those are from Joplin.”

While hospitalization numbers are low, the amount vaccinations going out are up.

“There’s been about 18,000 doses administered in Jasper County. That’s 13,000 first doses, and 5,000 second doses, that equals about 11% of the population receiving at least one dose.”

These numbers wouldn’t be possible without the help from Joplin area citizens.

Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley says he believes a big reason to why the city is seeing a downward trend in covid numbers is because of vaccinations and healthy covid-19 practices by the community.