Joplin Christmas parade announces format changes

JOPLIN, Mo. — You may think of a parade with floats traveling block to block while the crowd stands and watches. But this year, trying flipping that.

The Joplin Christmas Parade will reverse the tradition – parking the floats and allowing bystanders to drive by in the vehicle. Freeman Health System is hosting the parade and announced the change Monday. The parade route will still run from 15th Street North along Main Street to 3rd Street.

Paula Baker, Freeman Health System President, said “Our reverse parade will enable everyone to enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas from the comfort of their warm cars and trucks.”

They also announced the parade theme, which is Cruisin’ to Christmas. The parade will be held Tuesday, December 1st, from six p.m. to eight p.m.