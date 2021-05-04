Joplin Area Walgreens Pharmacies Now Offering Same-Day COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments

JOPLIN, Mo., May 4, 2021 – Joplin area Walgreens pharmacies, including Pittsburg, are now offering same-day COVID-19 vaccine appointments to patients age 16 and older to provide more convenient scheduling options and further improve accessibility to vaccination.

Beginning tomorrow, patients now have visibility to available same-day COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Appointments are strongly encouraged and may be scheduled by Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or calling Walgreens phone scheduler, which is available in English and Spanish, at 1-800-Walgreens.

To learn more, visit walgreens.com/covidvaccine.