JCHD updates COVID testing procedures

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Jasper County Health Department is changing the way they send results due to the high amount of tests they’ve received.

The department said in a release that because of the sheer number of contacts and tracing required they have been forced to change procedure. To shorten this process they have implemented a new electronic document meant to collect interview information.

Individuals that test positive should receive a text message with a secure link with instructions on how to complete it; this form should be completed for EACH member of your household that tested positive.

After this form is submitted CDC recommendations will be sent to the email provided.

Questions can be directed to their office at (417) 358-3111 or their website here.