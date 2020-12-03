JCHD Updates COVID-19 Quarantine Guidelines

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Jasper County Health Department is adjusting their quarantine timeframe guidelines.

Following an update by the CDC, the health department decided to shorten their own quarantine policy.

Those not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 but were exposed have essentially two options:

Quarantine can be shortened to just 7 days with a negative COVID-19 test result

Quarantine shortened to 10 days without a test.

Originally, close contacts to a COVID-19 positive person would be asked to quarantine for 14 days.

You can read the full release below: