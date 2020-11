Starting Friday, November 13, the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site, supported by Walmart and Quest Diagnostics, in collaboration with state and local officials, will be available at three area Neighborhood Markets. The former location on West 7th Walmart that was operated by eTrueNorth is not open this week as companies work on these relocations.

Walmart announced that they will have testing available in the drive-thru pharmacies at the Neighborhood Markets located in Joplin at 1600 East 7th Street; 2446 S Maiden Lane; and 25145 DeMott Drive in the Airport Drive area. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.