The United Kingdom became the first western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for distribution as of Wednesday, December 2. The UK authorized the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for emergency use and expect the first doses to be available next week.

With officials hoping to start distribution next week, according to NPR, the UK has ordered 800,000 doses to be delivered from Belgium—where the vaccine is manufactured—next week. The UK has ordered a total of 40 million doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Since the vaccine comes in two doses, this is expected to allow about 20 million individuals to receive the vaccine next year.