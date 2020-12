JOPLIN, Mo. -- As the Christmas holiday approaches, many people will still travel amid the pandemic.

Following the protocols that have been in place for the past several months are the best defenses against covid-19. And, Freeman Health System's Dr. Robert McNab says to stay home if you don't have to travel. But, if you do decide to travel for Christmas, there are some things to keep in mind. First and foremost, he suggests monitoring your temperature.