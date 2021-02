JEFFERSON CITY, MO. -- Gov. Mike Parson said the state is prepared to use the thousands of unused doses of vaccine from the federal partnership between two major pharmacies and long-term care facilities.

Long-term care facilities throughout the country partnered with pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate residents and staff. Our Missouri Chief Capitol Bureau Reporter Emily Manley looked into the numbers those pharmacies originally requested and it turns out they've administered less than 20 percent.