Hospitalization numbers at Joplin hospitals, comprising of Freeman, Mercy, and Landmark, stayed fairly steady over the last week. As of Monday, November 30, there is a 95-hospitalization occupancy of COVID-19 patients in Joplin’s hospitals. This is one more than the occupancy number from the previous Monday, November 23.

This number reflects the number of patients currently being treated with COVID-19 at the three previously mentioned hospitals. The 95-hospital occupancy includes residents outside Joplin city limits. As of November 30, there are 19 Joplin residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is up six from the previous Monday.