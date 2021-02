JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri is on a positive streak when it comes to reporting COVID-19 cases. State health officials announced 481 cases on Tuesday, making the fifth-straight day of fewer than 1,000 cases reported. That hasn't happened since July 9-13, 2020.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 472,143 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 481 positive cases—and 7,458 total deaths as of Tuesday, Feb. 16, an increase of 3 over yesterday. That’s a case-fatality rate of 1.58%.