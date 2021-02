JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Hospitalizations and reported cases of COVID-19 continue to slide across Missouri as we slowly approach spring. The 7-day rolling average of COVID cases has dropped by more than two-thirds over this same time last month.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 468,189 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 876 positive cases—and 7,161 total deaths as of Wednesday, Feb. 10, an increase of 12 over yesterday. That’s a case-fatality rate of 1.53%.