Joplin’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue their slow decline, with numbers improving at Joplin hospitals, comprising of Freeman, Mercy, and Landmark. As of Tuesday, March 16, there is a 13-hospitalization occupancy of COVID-19 patients in Joplin’s hospitals. This is two less than the occupancy number from last week on Wednesday, March 10.

This number reflects the number of patients currently being treated with COVID-19 at the three previously mentioned hospitals. The 13-hospital occupancy includes residents outside Joplin city limits. As of March 16, there are two Joplin residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is the same number from Wednesday, March 10.