How to travel safely during the holidays

JOPLIN, Mo. — As the Christmas holiday approaches, many people will still travel amid the pandemic.

Following the protocols that have been in place for the past several months are the best defenses against covid-19. And, Freeman Health System’s Dr. Robert McNab says to stay home if you don’t have to travel. But, if you do decide to travel for Christmas, there are some things to keep in mind. First and foremost, he suggests monitoring your temperature.

Dr. Robert McNab, said, “If you’re feeling ill in anyway shape or form, or running fevers, now’s not the time to visit your family. If you’re doing fine with all of those things and your family are relatively healthy, then really distance. hand washing and the masks are still the things that are probably going to keep you safe.”

Also, changing up how you celebrate the holidays can help.

Dr. McNab suggests: Don’t use buffet style or communal trays at any gatherings. Move the get together to a larger room inside the house, so people can spread out more. And, use a mask properly to stay safe while you’re traveling.