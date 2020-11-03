Hope Kitchen opens doors for first time since pandemic began

NEOSHO, Mo. — Hope Kitchen is finally opening their doors for the first time since the pandemic started.

Central Elementary School wanted to show their appreciation for their 5th anniversary.

Desiree Bridges, Hope Kitchen Director, said, “We’re really being the hands and feet of Jesus that is our goal is to really help people to feel and know the love of Jesus.”

Hope Kitchen is a Christ-inspired, volunteer soup kitchen that serves the Neosho community in effort to feed the hungry. The facility caters to more than 60 residents Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings a week.

“We just want to be a temporary stepping stone for the people in their time of need and we want to help them get back on their feet whether it’s emotionally, or spiritually or physically we want to be there for them just to help them get to where they need to be so that they’re not always in a state of dependence.”

Neosho students created tablemats and wall decorations to celebrate hope kitchen opening their doors for the first time since the pandemic started.

“We are so excited, we kinda can’t believe it tomorrow is our 5th anniversary it’s hard to believe we have been open for five years but we’re so excited to open our dining room for the first time since the covid crisis has hit.”

Teachers say the students took full control of the project and wanted to give back to their community.

Amy Moore, Kindergarten Teacher, said, “This whole project was kid driven, the kids decided what they wanted to do the kids knew that Desiree need to help spread kindness and that’s kinda what they came up with.”

Hope Kitchen will officially be opening their doors tomorrow from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on 219 East Main Street.