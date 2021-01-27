Health depts. work with Mo. National Guard in vaccine clinic using drive-through format

On Friday, January 29, the City of Joplin and Jasper County Health Departments and other community partners will assist the National Guard and help provide vaccinations to approximately 1,000 citizens.

The Missouri National Guard is offering this vaccination clinic in a drive-through format in cooperation with local public health partners. It will be the first public clinic and may serve as a model for future clinics with the National Guard. On January 20, 2021 Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the Missouri National Guard will assist the Department of Health and Senior Services and other state partners in establishing vaccination sites across the state.

Citizens can register for the Friday vaccine clinic by going to the scheduling tool found on the City’s website at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus . For those without computer access, please call 417-623-4973. We anticipate high call volume, so please be patient or use the online scheduling system. The phone lines will be open today, Wed., January 27 until 6 p.m. or until spots are full. Normal hours of the phone line will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

In the near future, there will be additional vaccination clinics offered for the public to register to receive vaccine. As these clinics are scheduled, the City will announce the dates through the local news media and City’s website and social media sites. These indoor clinics will continue to be offered as vaccine supply is available. Because of the limited inventory, clinics may not be offered in a pattern, but when supply and resources are available.

“We understand people are anxious to receive their vaccine,” said Ryan Talken, Director of the Joplin Health Department. “This drive-through clinic is the first National Guard mass vaccination site in the Joplin area, and we are addressing various logistical needs of this type of clinic. We’ve also been working with our partners to hold clinic opportunities in an indoor setting as more vaccine is shipped to us. Our goal is to get everyone vaccinated that would like to receive it, but this will take some time and patience as we wait for vaccine supply shipments.”

Talken emphasized that only those people who have an appointment for the drive-through clinic will receive the vaccine on Friday. Individuals who come to the clinic and do not have an appointment will be turned away.

Upcoming clinics will be announced through the local news media and the City’s website and social media sites. Area healthcare partners will also be sharing this information. The public is encouraged to watch for these announcements. In the meantime, health officials encourage everyone to review the vaccination plan and categories at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority .