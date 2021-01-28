Health depts. work with Mo. National Guard in drive-thru vaccine clinic

JOPLIN, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson announced in a recent news release that the Missouri National Guard (MONG) will be assisting the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and other state partners in establishing COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state. A mass vaccination team has been assigned to each of Missouri’s nine Highway Patrol regions.

In partnership with MONG and DHSS, City of Joplin and Jasper County Health Department, along with community partners, are holding a drive-through mass vaccination clinic on Friday, January 29. The clinic will be held at the parking lot of the softball complex within Joplin Athletic Complex 3301 West 1st Street. Only those individuals with appointments will be allowed to enter the complex. All others will be asked to turn around and exit the area.

Information about the Vaccine Clinic:

Approximately 1,000 vaccines will be given to individuals who have a scheduled appointment for this one-day clinic.

Individuals fall into the Priority Phases of 1A, 1B – Tier 1, or 1B – Tier 2

For definitions of these priority phases, go to https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority

What vaccine will be given at this event?

The Pfizer vaccine will be given at this mass vaccination site. Pfizer’s vaccine was approved for those age 16 and older.

The vaccine is a two-dose vaccine. These individuals will need to return for the second dose to develop the highest level of immunity. Dates for the second dose TBD.

City of Joplin and Jasper County Health Departments appreciate the work and support of area partners in this clinic.

For more information, contact Lynn Onstot, City of Joplin Public Information Officer, at 417-438-2287.

