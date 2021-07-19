Greene County reaches record high in currently admitted COVID-19 patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Greene County has reached the highest number of currently admitted COVID-19 patients in Greene County hospitals.

As of Monday, July 19, there are a total of 282 patients. The previous record was 237 on December 1, 2020

Mercy says there are 147 COVID-19 patients admitted, and Cox is reporting 135 COVID-19 patients. Cox says 114 of its patients are not Greene County residents but has 59 Greene County residents admitted.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s recovery dashboard, there are 103 COVID patients in critical care as of Sunday.

