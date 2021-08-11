Gov. Parson shares state COVID-19 vaccination update; announces new Missouri DNR director

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Governor Mike Parson will hold a press conference at the State Capitol to announce the new Director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Parson named Dru Buntin as the new director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Buntin joined the DNR as deputy director in 2017 after serving as executive director for the Upper Mississippi River Basin Association for four years.

Courtesy: Missouri Department of Natural Resources

Buntin has led the agency on important river-related issues, including drought relief and flood recovery. He was also instrumental in leading the department’s Red Tape Reduction efforts, which reduced the regulatory burden on Missouri businesses and citizens.

Also, he will give an update on the Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program and announce resources the state will be extended to further mitigate the COVID-19 strain on Missouri hospitals.

Parson says since the vaccine incentive program was announced, over 200,000 vaccines have been administered in the state.

He added that more than 450,000 Missourians have entered the vaccine incentive program.