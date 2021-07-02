Gov. Parson asks for help from feds as COVID cases climb in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Governor Mike Parson wants help from federal “surge response teams” to deal with the climbing COVID cases, according to the Post-Dispatch.

The “surge response teams” will focus on increasing the number of immunizations in communities with low vaccination rates.

The CDC director said approximately 1,000 counties in the US have vaccination coverage of less than 30 percent. Those communities are primarily in the southeast and midwest.

Now, a joint “public health advisory” has been issued by the health departments in St. Louis City and County after the spread of the Delta COVID variant. They are urging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible because the new variant is much more transmissible.

Health officials are asking vaccinated people to wear masks indoors with people whose vaccination status is unknown. Anyone who is not vaccinated should continue wearing a mask in public.

Jefferson County has also issued a health advisory. There has been a spike in COVID cases there over the past two weeks among children and teens. This is concerning for health officials because the window to get vaccinated before school starts is closing.

The St. Louis County Health Department says that getting vaccinated remains the best weapon against the Delta variant.

To find a clinic or pharmacy near you with the COVID-19 vaccine available, please visit vaccines.gov.