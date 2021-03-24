Freeman Vaccination Clinic Open to All Adults

Joplin, MO –Freeman Health System invites residents to pre-register for a vaccine clinic scheduled for 7:00 am – 6:00 pm Friday, April 9. That date marks the opening of eligibility for all Missouri adults 18 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Freeman received its first shipment of vaccine December 20 and has since given more than 15,600 doses to Freeman staff and the public. Freeman is scheduled to give 1,200 second doses this week and has the ability to give 1,400 first doses this week with a clinic on March 25. Appointment times are still available for the first-dose clinic Thursday. Appointments can also be made in advance for the April 9 clinic.

Those wanting a vaccination can call 417.502-SHOT to register for the vaccine or they can pre-register online at freemanhealth.com/service/covid-19. Pre-registration will prompt a return call from a Freeman employee to schedule a vaccination appointment.