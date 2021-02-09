Freeman Supporting State Push for Vaccine Distribution

Joplin, MO –Freeman Health System has been designated by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as a high throughput vaccinator in the State Highway Patrol Troop D. The designation went to hospitals with the capability to administer up to 5,000 vaccines per week. Even though availability of COVID-19 continues to be limited, the state is now committed to fairly allocating doses to the region.

“These high throughput vaccination sites are on a schedule to receive shipments of vaccine every other week with the expectation that they administer them within 7 days of receiving the shipment,” said Jeff Thompson, Freeman Vice President of Pharmacy Services. “Prior to this, the vaccine shipments were sporadic, and it was more difficult to schedule vaccine clinics. This move by DHSS allows us to schedule the clinics in advance and therefore administer vaccine more quickly and efficiently.”

Freeman is part of the Troop D group of vaccinators that includes Mercy Hospital Springfield and Mercy Hospital Joplin. The hospitals will coordinate use of the designated vaccine to ensure rapid deployment.

Residents who meet the criteria for eligibility based on Missouri’s priority phases to get the vaccine can now call Freeman at 417.502.SHOT or find information at www.freemanhealth.com.