Freeman Plans Special Vaccination Clinic for Teachers

Joplin, MO – Freeman Health System will hold a special vaccination clinic for area teachers on Monday, March 15 from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the Freeman Business Center. In Missouri, the next eligibility tier opens on March 15. This tier – Phase 1B – Tier 3 – includes teachers and those in childcare, government and other critical infrastructure jobs considered essential workers.

Freeman staff have reached out to area school districts, and currently 150 have pre-registered to get a vaccination. There are another 150 slots still available. Freeman is a proud business partner for schools in the Joplin school district. Freeman also provides multiple school-based clinics and telehealth services in southwest Missouri schools.

Teachers and others eligible can call to 417.502-SHOT to register for the vaccine or they can pre-register online at freemanhealth.com/service/covid-19 , and Freeman employees will call to schedule their appointment.

Freeman continues to vaccinate those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccines at a rate of 1,000 to 1,200 every other week for first doses. Freeman receives an allotment of vaccine from the state every other week and schedules appointments accordingly. Freeman is also giving second dose vaccinations on a regular basis.