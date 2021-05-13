Freeman Offering Vaccine for Teens and Self-Scheduling-Please Share

Joplin, Mo – Freeman Health System is now offering self-scheduling for those needing a COVID-19 vaccination. The drive-thru vaccination site offers the vaccine to anyone ages 12 and up. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Sixty (60), first-dose vaccination appointments are offered every other week

“Our staff has become very efficient at the same site doing drive-thru COVID-19 testing,” said Jessica Liberty, Freeman Infection Prevention and Control Manager. “This new system allows residents to schedule an appointment when convenient and get the vaccine in the comfort of their own vehicle.”

Those wanting a vaccination can schedule an appointment online at  freemanhealth.com/service/covid-19. Or they can call 417.502.SHOT for help scheduling a vaccination appointment.

