Freeman Health System releases latest local COVID figures

BOURBON COUNTY, Kans. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Ft. Scott PD are investigating after two were found shot in their home Tuesday night.

Ft. Scott PD arrived at 402 Main St. in Ft. Scott around 7:40 PM to find a woman, 48-year-old Melissa L. Mitchell, dead from a gunshot wound and 53-year-old Leonard D. Zimmerman also deceased at the scene.