Freeman Health System releases latest local COVID figures

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System has released their latest figures on COVID related cases under their care.
As of December 22nd:
- 8 people remain in C-Zone or ICU
- 14 in medical COVID unit
- 0 in COVID step down unit
- 4 in Freeman Neosho Hospital
- 2 on ventilators
- 26 total patients in isolation*
- *31 if including those out of isolation.
The health system says questions on whether or not the cases are delta or omicron is left up to health department testing as they test for variants – not the hospital.