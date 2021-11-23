Freeman Health System releases current November COVID-19 data

This electron microscope file image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System has released their most current statistics on case numbers and deaths pertaining to COVID-19 as of November 23rd.

Active COVID-19 cases: 12 (14 including discontinued isolation)

12 (14 including discontinued isolation) # in C-Zone ICU: 3

3 # in Medical COVID Unit MCU: 8

8 # in Freeman Neosho Hospital: 1

1 # on Ventilator: 1

The health system reports 7 deaths since the start of November and 331 total.

The percentage of current COVID-19 patients unvaccinated is between 80-90%. New youth (ages 5 – 11) vaccinated by Freeman is 122.

Freeman says they are seeing a spike in RSV, Influenza A, and Parainfluenza. Trends in recent years have shown these to be obsolete during warmer months but spike around the holidays through March. However, this year the spike has been strong sine late summer and continuing.