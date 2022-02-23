JOPLIN, Mo. — An update to COVID conditions at Freeman Health System Wednesday points to dropping case numbers.

There are now just 10 patients in the hospital with COVID, and two of those are on a ventilator. It’s just a fraction of the totals Freeman had been seeing just last month.

And officials say that’s both good news — and a sign it may be time to transition to what comes after the pandemic.

“But I think that’s a very, very encouraging trend – hope to see that continue. But it has definitely been dropping over the last month,” said Freeman Pres. & CEO, Paula Baker.

“I think that we’ve gotten past the disaster phase and now we – I really don’t like this term new normal. But I struggle to find a better term that you know describes this has just now become normal. So what’s the operating procedure to deal with this new normal, is kind of what they need,” added Dr. Rob McNab with Freeman COVID Svcs.

They point out that there have been 409 COVID deaths at Freeman Health System.

They admitted the first COVID patients in March of 2020.