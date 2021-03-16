Freeman Closing Medical COVID-19 Unit, Deep Cleaning to Follow

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is closing its medical COVID-19 unit after the last four patients were discharged Monday.

Freeman has seen significant patient volumes decrease to a level that they say can serve patients in one combined medical unit. This enables staff to use these hospital beds for other patients.

At the moment, Freeman has 3 patients with COVID in the hospital. Two are currently in the ICU at Freeman West, while one is the Neosho facility ICU.

Nurses working in the medical COVID-19 unit will be available to discuss the impact of the closure on duty scheduling, morale and more.

A deep cleaning of the facility will also begin Wednesday night (March 17th) and into Thursday. The area will then be available once again for regular use.