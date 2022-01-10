Webb City free COVID-19 testing

WEBB CITY, Mo. — There’s a new place to get tested for COVID-19 in Webb City.

Ivy Medical has opened a new site at 115 N Madison Street. The facility will be open from 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday through Saturday. There is no need for an appointment.

They will offer both antigen and PCR testing and it will be free.

“We do the antigen test and we can get them the results in two hours. The PCR tests we get back within 48 hours and hopefully sooner. So that we can address that and they can go ahead and start their quarantine as soon as they leave here,” said Samantha Johnson, HR Director – Ivy Medical.

Johnson said the city approached them about setting up a new site.

The testing is being paid for through CARES Act funding.