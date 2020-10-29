Four State Area adds 44 covid deaths in the past week

Joplin Area Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOUR STATE AREA — 44 more people with covid-19 in the 25-county Four State Region have died since last week.

Since last Wednesday, 29 people in Southwest Missouri died in 7 of our local counties. 3 counties in Southeast Kansas reported deaths — 4 more in that area. 4 more people died in Northeast Oklahoma, in 3 different counties. And, Benton County, Arkansas had 7 more deaths.

In total, 406 deaths have been reported in the Four State Region. More than 29,000 people have been diagnosed with the illness. More than 25,000 have recovered.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories