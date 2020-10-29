Four State Area adds 44 covid deaths in the past week

FOUR STATE AREA — 44 more people with covid-19 in the 25-county Four State Region have died since last week.

Since last Wednesday, 29 people in Southwest Missouri died in 7 of our local counties. 3 counties in Southeast Kansas reported deaths — 4 more in that area. 4 more people died in Northeast Oklahoma, in 3 different counties. And, Benton County, Arkansas had 7 more deaths.

In total, 406 deaths have been reported in the Four State Region. More than 29,000 people have been diagnosed with the illness. More than 25,000 have recovered.