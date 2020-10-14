Fort Scott School District updates back to school plan

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — The Fort Scott School District announces an updated return to school plan.

Members approved, in a 4-3 vote, if students or staff came into contact with someone with covid-19 and were wearing a mask, they would not have to quarantine.

The health department is aware of this decision and will continue to notify the school of active cases in the district.

Families will be told if their child has come into contact with a positive person still. Families can also choose to have their student be a remote learner.

We tried to contact the district’s Superintendent, he did not respond to our emails or voicemails.