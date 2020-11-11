Floral industry rebounding from covid-19 impact

JOPLIN, Mo. — Florists were hit hard by the pandemic as homecomings, proms and weddings had to be canceled. But things are starting to turn around for them. Business is getting better–the key–working together.

Kurt Carr, Owner, Joplin Greenhouse & Coffee Shop, said, “It was very scary at first, yeah, not knowing what was going to happen next.”

Kurt Carr has owned and operated Joplin Greenhouse and Coffee Shop for 20 years now, and he calls the period when the coronavirus first hit the Four States, the worst downturn in business he’s ever encountered. But what a difference a few months have made.

The owner of this Greenhouse has actually had to add employees in recent months. And you might be surprised what has played a role in the floral industry rebound, working with other local shops instead of against each other.

“There’s a couple florists in town that we definitely work closely work with and if there’s something they offer and we don’t, we suggest they go there, a customer goes there and vice versa, they send people our way if there’s products if they don’t have, and we work well together.”

It’s been hard to keep certain types of flowers in stock throughout the pandemic, but Judie Hoopai says that’s the big advantage of working with others in the same industry.

Judie Hoopai, Co-Owner, Higdon Florist, said, “We have a great relationship with Joplin Greenhouse, we send customers to them if we don’t have what you know what the customer’s looking for and same, they’ve sent customers to us because we do deliver and we have been delivering throughout this whole Covid season.”

Hoopai says they’ve had to be creative to keep people on the payroll.

“In order to keep them working and productive, they decided to remodel our display area where we kept our plants and eventually our whole shop.”